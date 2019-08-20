NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.05, approximately 785,544 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,025,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $272.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 143,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 347,176 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,529,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 215,815 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 244.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 978,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 693,923 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 136.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 554,494 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

