Neblio (NEBL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $180,602.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and $180,602.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00005075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance and Cryptopia. In the last week, Neblio has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00029327 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012759 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,466,436 coins and its circulating supply is 14,783,115 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, Binance, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.