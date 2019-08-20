National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) CFO Michael Hal Weiner Sells 5,110 Shares

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $121,004.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Hal Weiner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National General alerts:

On Wednesday, July 24th, Michael Hal Weiner sold 516 shares of National General stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $11,868.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of National General stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $117,530.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of National General stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $123,099.90.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of National General stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $117,632.20.

Shares of NGHC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,045. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.68. National General Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point set a $36.00 price objective on National General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on National General from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National General by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of National General in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National General by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of National General by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,157,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.