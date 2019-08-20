National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

NABZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NABZY stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

