National Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,395 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,040 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 39,395 shares during the period. Boulder Growth & Income Fund accounts for 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 65.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

BIF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,543. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.