National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 97,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $219.08. The company had a trading volume of 145,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.52 and its 200 day moving average is $197.40.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

