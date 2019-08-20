National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,581 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,566,000 after acquiring an additional 478,988 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 96,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,800,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $164.23. 55,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,079. The stock has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

