National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 16,626.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,673,049 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in Union Pacific by 15,456.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,289,955 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 17,755.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,866,000 after buying an additional 794,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after buying an additional 688,775 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $168.16. The stock had a trading volume of 59,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $201.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.