National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,849 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

VB stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.88. 2,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,853. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $166.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average of $154.30.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.