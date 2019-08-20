Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.54

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.54 and traded as low as $16.21. Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 9,098 shares.

The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

