Mosman Oil And Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd (LON:MSMN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.27. Mosman Oil And Gas shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 14,670,092 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27.

About Mosman Oil And Gas (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It has core exploration permits in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and three oil and gas producing assets, such as the Arkoma, Strawn, and Welch in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosman Oil And Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosman Oil And Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.