Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.19. Mosaic Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.70 and a 52 week high of C$6.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68.
Mosaic Capital Company Profile
