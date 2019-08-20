Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.19. Mosaic Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.70 and a 52 week high of C$6.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

