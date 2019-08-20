Morses Club (LON:MCL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $117.00

Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.58), with a volume of 98757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.67).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.45 million and a PE ratio of 9.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.95.

In related news, insider Leslie Easson sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £98,534.80 ($128,753.17). Also, insider Peter Ward sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £252,000 ($329,282.63).

About Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

