Morgan Stanley Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $78.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ameren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised Ameren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70. Ameren has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $77.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

In other news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $228,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $90,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

