Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 996 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.2% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,982,000 after purchasing an additional 357,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,981,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,701,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,399,000 after purchasing an additional 208,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.

In other news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stacy M. Juchno sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $100,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,327.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.02. 58,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.35 and its 200 day moving average is $131.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.