Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,610 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.6% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Daily Journal Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $2,656,024,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $239,996,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,969,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $102,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,356,312. The stock has a market cap of $251.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

