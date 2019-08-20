Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. ValuEngine downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.57.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 4,186 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,252. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

