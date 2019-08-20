Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. 98,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 109.27%.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

