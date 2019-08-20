Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,128 Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,382,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. 5,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $42.64.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.26 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

AUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

