Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $33.09

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.92, but opened at $33.09. Momo shares last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 2,098,903 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOMO. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nomura increased their target price on Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Momo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Momo had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $554.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Momo by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,430 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Momo by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Momo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hershey Trust Co. increased its stake in Momo by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 27,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,196,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

