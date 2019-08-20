MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Down 0.6%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €4.48 ($5.20) and last traded at €4.49 ($5.22), approximately 5,212 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.51 ($5.24).

The company has a market capitalization of $490.71 million and a P/E ratio of 14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 436.44 and a quick ratio of 436.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.38.

About MLP (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, through its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

