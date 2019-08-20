Mithril Price Hits $0.0202 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, FCoin and OKEx. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $12.75 million and $1.62 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007358 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001687 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,238,777 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, Bithumb, BitForex, Gate.io, LBank, OKEx, CoinExchange, DigiFinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

