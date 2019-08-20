Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

