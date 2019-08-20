Millennium Investment & Acquisitn (OTCMKTS:MILC) Shares Down 8.9%

Millennium Investment & Acquisitn Co Inc (OTCMKTS:MILC) was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisitn (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

