Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) will post sales of $1.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Microvision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.55 million. Microvision posted sales of $11.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvision will report full year sales of $6.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 million to $6.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.95 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $42.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microvision.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 1,277.02% and a negative net margin of 174.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Microvision in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Microvision during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microvision by 32.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Microvision by 230.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microvision by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microvision in the second quarter worth $935,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVIS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. 488,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,430. The company has a market cap of $82.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.57. Microvision has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

