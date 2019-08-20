Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Buckingham Research

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective cut by Buckingham Research from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Meritor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Meritor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.42 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.18.

MTOR stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Meritor has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Meritor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after buying an additional 42,995 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Meritor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,499,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after buying an additional 471,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Meritor by 2,068.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 1,101,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

