Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $180.20

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $180.20 and traded as high as $168.25. Melrose Industries shares last traded at $163.75, with a volume of 8,154,045 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.44 ($3.19).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.20.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Justin Dowley purchased 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £41,777.12 ($54,589.21).

About Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.