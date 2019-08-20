Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will announce $322.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.50 million and the lowest is $314.20 million. Mellanox Technologies posted sales of $279.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.99.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $108.92. 98,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.42. Mellanox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13.

In related news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $196,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,677.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,180,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $241,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257,772 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,565,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $173,298,000 after purchasing an additional 377,390 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,404,302 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $166,207,000 after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,221,383 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $111,064,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

