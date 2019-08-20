Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,456,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,425 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up approximately 10.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $227,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 123.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.79.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

