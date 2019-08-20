Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after buying an additional 523,254 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 981,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,146,000 after buying an additional 514,184 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 462,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,134,000 after buying an additional 425,373 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,480,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,085,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,559,000 after buying an additional 340,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $268.39. 86,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.