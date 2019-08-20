Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 170.7% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 170.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $75.63. 11,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,417. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $79.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.62 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 8,993 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $674,564.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 43,997 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $3,287,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,198,755 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

