Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 140.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,584 shares of company stock worth $10,679,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

AXP stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.36. 58,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,765. The company has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

