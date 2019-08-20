Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.17. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.62 and a 12 month high of $398.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $5,453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $102,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.11 per share, with a total value of $206,921.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $10,935,336. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

