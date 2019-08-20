Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,197. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

