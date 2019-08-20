Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,941,000 after purchasing an additional 210,766 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,824,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,712,000 after purchasing an additional 721,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,121,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 37,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,609,257.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

ALSN stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. 13,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,776. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The business had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.55%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

