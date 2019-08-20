Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,758,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,805,000 after purchasing an additional 188,281 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,857,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,340 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Toro by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,155,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 107,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,131,000 after acquiring an additional 94,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Toro by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 966,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,565,000 after acquiring an additional 265,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on Toro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $199,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,829.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.78. 5,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.80. Toro Co has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $75.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.80 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.