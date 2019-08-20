Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its FY 2020 guidance to $5.54-5.60 EPS.

NYSE MDT traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,291,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $109.70. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 11,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5,728.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.41.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

