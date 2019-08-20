Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.95

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 100085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medical Facilities from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered Medical Facilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Medical Facilities from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Medical Facilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.52 million and a PE ratio of -26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -323.50%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

