MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Tops $0.0035

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 24% higher against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $133,197.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,696.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.45 or 0.01818220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.03 or 0.02936424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00704117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00795247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057001 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00480543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00126869 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

