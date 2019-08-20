MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.26

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $10.05. MBT Financial shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 562 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBTF shares. ValuEngine downgraded MBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded MBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $229.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. MBT Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from MBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MBT Financial by 228.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MBT Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MBT Financial by 24.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBT Financial in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBT Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MBT Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBTF)

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services.

