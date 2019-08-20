Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $680,181.00 and approximately $6,167.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

