Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 1.0% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC owned about 0.19% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 991,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 332,531 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 179,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 52,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $19.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

