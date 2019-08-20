Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

AMJ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. 48,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,034. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

