Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,322,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 182,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,393,000 after buying an additional 168,937 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 213,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 158,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.03. 1,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,279. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30.

