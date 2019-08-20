Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.20. 161,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,036. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.16. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

