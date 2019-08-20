Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308,873 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC owned 0.20% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 400,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 708.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 333,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,515,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

