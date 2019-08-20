Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,544,886. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

