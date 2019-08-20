Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,277 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 30,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 104,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000.

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. 486,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,816. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

