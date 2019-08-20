Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $13,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after buying an additional 289,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Masimo by 17.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,976,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,627 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Masimo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 490,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Masimo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 454,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

In related news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $37,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,736 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $4,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,288.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,660 shares of company stock worth $37,641,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $152.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,643. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $160.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day moving average of $139.20. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.