Martha Gervasi Sells 3,672 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Stock

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $213,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Martha Gervasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $212,792.40.

On Monday, June 17th, Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $202,106.88.

HIG stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,158. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

